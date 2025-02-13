Fluxx designers are on a roll this month with yet another announcement: Mystery Fluxx

Imagine trying to solve a crime in a midst of chaotic bouts of rule-changing tomfoolery in a game like Fluxx. Well, that's what the designers over at Looney Labs want you to experience with their upcoming game Mystery Fluxx. It's one of a whole host of game versions and the second to be announced just this month.

Just last week, in fact, I got word (pun very much intended) of Word Fluxx, another edition of the well-loved classic. Both come in almost 30 years after the original Fluxx game's inception. While it's not on our best card game list, Flux is one of those easy to learn, impossible to master games that most of my pals consider a great addition to their library (entire spare room) of games.

Mystery Fluxx, on the other hand, sees players attempting to solve a mystery by uncovering and keeping hold of important evidence, collecting keen minds like the notorious Sherlock Holmes to help you solve the case, and avoiding dangers such as literal bulletfire.

(Image credit: Looney Labs)

In case you were wondering about mechanics, the game is set to feature more cards of each type, as well as an entirely new card type called Secrets. One such Secret card states that, when you draw it, you should "Avoid revealing this card", because the murderer is, in fact, you. If it leaves your hand, the jig is up and you get eliminated from the game. Successfully holding onto it until the end of play means you get to go first next time you play.

With heaps of replayability and a good deal of excitement, Fluxx games continue to be a crowd pleaser at game nights world-round. Mystery Fluxx is set to release on May 6, so if your table is the kind that love a good mystery, it may be time to don your fedora because this version of Fluxx is going to be right up their alley.

