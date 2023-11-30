Surprise! The Halo TV show is now free on YouTube and season 2 is apparently out this February

In perhaps the most casual TV announcement I've ever seen, Paramount+ has put the entire first season of the Halo series up on YouTube and has revealed that season 2 is set to begin on February 8, 2024.

The Paramount+ YouTube channel now includes a Halo season 1 playlist with all nine episodes streaming at full length in full HD quality. The season is fully visible for me in the US, though you might be locked out from viewing it if you're in a different region.

Even more surprising, the YouTube description mentions that you can "stream every episode of Halo on Paramount+ and catch up before the new season streaming February 8." We already knew that Halo season 2 had begun filming back in 2022, but updates on the series had been few and far between since then. It certainly looks like this reveal for the season 2 release date was entirely accidental.

The Halo TV series is set to have a major presence at the Brazilian CCXP convention this weekend, with a Paramount+ panel on Saturday, December 2 featuring showrunner David Wiener and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill, alongside stars Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief) and Joseph Morgan (James Ackerson). It's very likely that the season 2 release date was intended to be revealed at this event. Oops!

The first season of the Halo series got a middling response, with a 70% critic rating and 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto said he doesn't hate the show, but pointedly noted that it's "Not the Halo I made."

If you're looking to get your Halo fix elsewhere for now, check out our guide to the best Halo games.