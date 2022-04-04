Superman - Space Age tells the Man of Steel's life story and revisits Crisis on Infinite Earths

DC is going back to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths in a new three-issue series by writer Mark Russell and artist Mike Allred called Superman: Space Age.

DC describes the story as an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring its "beloved characters."

Superman: Space Age #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

"This is a dream project for me," says Russell in DC's announcement. "Not only because I get to work with a genius like Mike Allred, but because I've always found Superman such a philosophically fascinating character, one which forces us to ask how different would the world be if we chose to be our best selves?"

According to DC, after years of "standing idle" at the behest of his "fathers," Superman defies their wishes by going public and becoming the first superhero of the "Space Age."

As decades pass with new dangers along with them, Superman begins to question his own mortality and the mortality of his loved ones. The Man of Steel realizes that even good intentions sometimes involve backlash as the "world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it."

Part of the story is set around Crisis on Infinite Earths, as Daily Planet reporter Clark learns the world will soon come to an end and there is nothing he can do to stop it.

"Sounds like a job for his alter ego...Superman!" reads DC's description.

"Super pumped to finally reveal what we've been working on in secret for so long," adds Allred. "Easily my biggest project for DC yet. Working with Mark Russell and his brilliant script has been a blast! Packed with head-spinning iconography, top-tier characters, twists, thrills, and chills, resulting in a powerful instant classic epic! It's been simultaneously intimidating and inspiring to meet the challenge of illustrating this phenomenal project!"

Here's a look at preview pages from the debut issue. Allred seems to be combining classic Golden Age Superman imagery of Krypton along with the crystal aesthetics introduced in the Richard Donner Superman movies.

Also of note on the last preview page is what's seemingly a brand new take on Batman.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

Superman: Space Age #1 goes on sale July 26 with four covers - a main cover by Allred and variant covers by Allred, Steve Rude, and Nick Derington. Check out main cover above and the variant covers here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Look for DC's July solicitations later this month.

Will Space Age be regarded someday as one of the best Superman stories of all time?