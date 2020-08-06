Wiccan and Hulkling could learn a lot from these superhero couples

One of the cutest 'power' couples' - romantic partners who are both superheroes - in Marvel Comics history just made it official in Empyre #4, with Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Teddy Altman/Hulkling revealed to have secretly tied the knot before Teddy became the emperor of the united Kree and Skrull empires.

In honor of these blessed nuptials, we're looking back at ten of the most prominent 'power couples' in superhero history - some whose love has endured, and some who have gone their separate ways.

Superman and Wonder Woman

(Image credit: DC)

Though you still might hear the contentious groans from readers who fall on the 'thumbs down' side of the heated reaction to this relatively recent pairing, the romantic relationship between Superman and Wonder Woman may be one of the most important developments of the modern DCU - even if 'Superman Reborn' wrote it out of continuity.

Almost since they started appearing together in comic books, fans have speculated and argued over the possible pairing of the Man of Steel and the Amazonian princess - with writers and artists teasing it in alternate universes and imaginary sequences for decades.

Mark Waid and Alex Ross went so far as to have the pair raise a child in Kingdom Come, and the relationship between Superman and Wonder Woman has long been central to Frank Miller's Batman universe in such works as The Dark Knight Strikes Again.

While the relationship admittedly doesn't have the longevity or historical significance of others on this list, and it may not have the consensus stamp of approval of fans, there has never been an extended pairing of superhero icons of the magnitude of Wonder Woman and Superman, and for that reason, they top our countdown.

This relationship fell apart with the end of 'New 52' and was excised completely from continuity with Rebirth's 'Superman Reborn.'

For those Superman/WW 'shippers out there, we'd recommend against expecting some fireworks between the current Superman and Wonder Woman - as he's happily married to Lois Lane. If Lois Lane was primarily a superhero (and she's certainly close, especially with her new Checkmate ties) that duo would definitely be on this list.

Wiccan and Hulkling

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Teddy Altman/Hukling are about as unlikely a pair as you can get. One's the soul-shard reincarnation of the psychic manifestation of two superhero parents, the other is the heir to two cosmic kingdoms that, until he took the thrones of both, were at war for billions of years.

But they're also pretty much Marvel's cutest couple – two founding Young Avengers whose teen romance quickly blossomed into a relationship that has endured unspeakable challenged and continues to span lightyears

Right now, Billy and Teddy's relationship is in its ultimate test, with Teddy having been crowned Emperor Dorrek VIII of the Kree/Skrull empire in the current summer event series Empyre – the latest issue of which revealed Billy and Teddy have been secretly married since before Teddy went to rule his space empire.

Colossus and Kitty Pryde

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On-again, off-again, pretty much probably off forever. That's the story of the X-Men's Kitty Pryde and Colossus. No sooner did we count them out as kaput did those feelings emerged once again a few years back in X-Men: Gold.

At first star-crossed because of Piotr's concern over Kitty's youth, even after the pair finally admitted their feelings for each other it seemed like one of them was always off-planet, or mind-wiped, or dead — y'know, typical couple stuff — leaving them always right on the verge of making it work, while only giving supporters of the fan-favorite couple rare glimpses of the pair actually happy and together.

Then, a few years ago, the pair finally made the leap, getting engaged and even planning a wedding that actually came to pass – sort of.

What actually wound up happening was Kitty leaving Piotr at the altar, with Gambit and Rogue getting married in their stead. Now, in the 'Dawn of X' era, it seems Kitty (now going by Kate and, also, technically dead at the moment) and Piotr are on the outs for good.

Midnighter and Apollo

(Image credit: DC)

A company buy-out and multiple line-wide reboots can't seem to keep the Midnighter and Apollo apart. Described as the "World's Finest Couple" by long-time scribe Steve Orlando, Lucas Trent and Andrew Pulaski have gone from being considered Batman and Superman analogues to becoming the preeminent same-sex couple of superhero comic books.

Debuting in 1998's Stormwatch #4, the Midnighter/Apollo duo became a key part of the game-changing the Authority, eventually marrying. The couple ended up outlasting their team and virtually all of their Wildstorm colleagues after DC's buyout and eventual annexing of that universe's characters.

In the first blush of 'New 52,' the Authority alums were just ensemble characters on a new Stormwatch but through Midnighter's later usage in Grayson, he was promoted in 2015 for his first actual DC solo title. As Trent's life got a spotlight once again, it revealed the on-again-off-again nature of he and Pulaski's relationship – but that didn't stop Midnighter from descending into the demon Neron's realm to rescue Apollo in the recent Midnighter & Apollo limited series.

Green Arrow and Black Canary

(Image credit: DC)

Green Arrow and Black Canary have always had an interesting dynamic. Green Arrow is raw and ill-tempered, while Black Canary is determined and measured. As seen in so many famous couples, it's their opposites that attracted them to each other in the first place.

Like many of the long-term couples on this list, Ollie and Dinah have had their share of ups and downs, not the least of which are the various retcons that have undone, rewritten, and eliminated their relationship time and again, but the duo have had just as many starring opportunities both in their co-habitated stints on the Justice League, and even in a co-starring ongoing series.

Perhaps their most defining moment as a couple was also their last (to this point), as a high-profile event led to the wedding of Green Arrow and Black Canary, only to see their marriage spur a series of events that eventually lead to their final goodbye, after Ollie murdered the supervillain Prometheus — who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of citizens of GA's hometown, Star City.

The pair didn't hook up in the 'New 52,' but their relationship is yet another aspect of the old DC Universe that has been revived in 'Rebirth.'

Cyclops and Jean Grey and Emma Frost and Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

OK, this is a little complicated. But many people can tell you, the most valuable relationships often are.

Cyclops and Jean Grey have been in love since they were teenagers, with their relationship blossoming at the start of the X-Men's career, culminating in their eventual marriage after Jean's death and resurrection and Cyclops's marriage to another woman.

But their marriage wasn't exactly bliss – in a rare move for a mainstream superhero story, Cyclops began a psychic affair (that eventually became physical) with Emma Frost, the X-Men's former foe who had recently come to the side of the angels (and beasts and icemans and…). But Jean died again before they could hash things out, and so Scott and Emma began a longterm relationship that ended when Cyclops, under the power of the Phoenix Force, killed Professor X.

Now, in the 'Dawn of X' era, mainstream human conceptions of relationships are no longer necessary, and Cyclops, living in 'the Summer House' with Jean and his family, apparently maintains what could be described as a polyamorous with Emma as well as Jean.

For Jean's part, she's often shared a fraught attraction with Cyclops's best frenemy Wolverine that, in mainstream continuity has gone seemingly unfulfilled. However, the 'Dawn of X' era's status quo for Cyclops seems to extend to Jean as well, with Wolverine keeping a room adjacent to Jeans in the Summer House, and hints that their attraction has become a full-fledged relationship.

Gambit and Rogue

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And here we have one of the most beloved X-Men relationships ever, responsible for bringing an entire generation of readers, 'shippers, fanfic enthusiasts, and soap opera junkies into X-Men comic books.

The most compelling aspect of the relationship between the Cajun ne'er-do-well, and the untouchable Southern bombshell is that it has almost always existed at arm's length - literally. It's that whole aforementioned untouchable thing, you see. Rogue's power has traditionally been uncontrollable, in the sense that there's a risk for anyone who makes skin-to-skin contact with her of losing not just their super-powers, but their memories, their identity, and possibly their life.

With that kind of obstacle in their way, the passion that undoubtedly exists between the two usually just smolders, unrequited, yet undeniable, so in the moments when Rogue and Gambit have been able to, for one reason or another, actually become intimate, the release of anticipation is palpable.

With Gambit and Rogue it's never been as much a matter of 'will they/won't they,' as 'can they/can't they,' and for many fans, the question will always be more important than the answer.

Now in the 'Dawn of X' era, Gambit and Rogue remain one of Krakoa's most prominent couples.

Scarlet Witch and Vision

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The relationship between a mutant occultist and a life-like android may seem unlikely, but for years, the Vision and Scarlet Witch were central characters in the Avengers, even starring in their own miniseries in the '80s. Though it's surprising that an artificial intelligence and a somewhat naive young mutant could fall in love, it was Wanda's ability to look past the Vision's cold exterior and see the emotional, caring man hidden in his robotic shell that leads to their coupling.

Eventually, the pair settled down away from the Avengers, even parenting a pair of twin boys who were manifested by Wanda's mystical powers. Sadly, their relationship ended in tragedy, as the Vision was mindwiped and lost his personality, and it was revealed that their children were actually shards of the essence of the demon Mephisto.

An attempt to revive her children lead to Wanda's later mental breakdown, wherein she lost control of her powers, and inadvertently killed numerous Avengers — including the Vision — and saw the dissolution of the team. Most recently, with Wanda having returned from exile, and discovered that the souls of her children were alive in two of the Young Avengers (Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Tommy Shepherd/Speed, specifically), a reconstructed and restored Vision has spurned his former wife for her actions during her breakdown.

Now, the pair are on the path to reconciliation in comic books, and a Disney Plus streaming series titled WandaVision will explore their MCU relationship as well.

Batman and Catwoman

(Image credit: DC)

Another fan favorite romantic entanglement, the mutual attraction between Batman and Catwoman has been brewing for decades, with the justice-obsessed Batman constantly attempting to reform Catwoman, and the devil-may-care cat burglar doing her best to get Batman to take a walk on the wild side. Though both have often found themselves in the arms of others, and have both parented children with others over the years, the passion that exists between them is the stuff of comic book legend.

On Earth-2, their daughter Helena Wayne grew up to become the Huntress – a plotline that's been hinted at coming to fruition in the mainstream timeline (more on that in a moment).

Back in June, Batman attempted to 'put a ring on it' by proposing to Catwoman on a moonlit rooftop - a proposal which Selina eventually accepted, before ultimately leaving Batman at the altar.

The resolution of their torrid affair – including the possible birth of a mainstream Helena Wayne - is expected to be told in Tom King and Clay Mann's Batman/Catwoman, which was originally solicited to begin in January of this year, but has since been delayed indefinitely.

Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Since the title first started, Marvel's Fantastic Four has always been about family, and at the heart of that family are Reed & Sue Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

Right from the start, their relationship was rocky, mostly thanks to Sue's attraction to just about anybody that hates Reed Richards and Reed's attraction to science - but the Richardses have one thing going for them that few other comic book couples have: they've made it work. They've stayed together through thick and thin, even when they've found themselves on opposite sides of the superhero Civil War, have raised a family, and flourished as a couple.

It's easy to wonder how they've made their love last - Reed can be an emotionally absent jerk, and Sue is often depicted as flighty and given to infatuations with Reed's enemies. But the truth is as simple as love can often be in real life; they just do.

They love each other, and just like real love, their relationship is built on an emotional trust that has survived some of the worst crises any world can offer. They rely on each other to be what the other cannot. Sue is Reed's emotional core, and Reed is Sue's logical center.

Never as strong apart as they are together, Marvel's premiere power couple is one of the best examples of love gone right in comic books.