Succession fans react to the premiere's biggest bombshell

If you haven't seen Succession season 4 episode 1, turn back now! Massive spoilers ahead!

In one particularly heartbreaking moment during the premiere, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) asks Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFayden) for a divorce. The moment culminates in the two lying in bed while holding hands, saying they gave it their best shot. The divorce shocked viewers, as did the tender, sad scene that followed – as the pair are really more known for their anger and aggression. With only nine episodes to go, who knows what will happen next during the fourth and final season of Succession.

"TomShiv scene was the greatest scene in the history of television kinda," tweeted one viewer.

"I was expecting TomShiv anger and aggression, not tenderness and sadness. I want to die," said another.

"The way this is some of the most tender affection we’ve ever seen between Tom and Shiv and it’s only because they’ve decided to split up and know they won’t have to deal with the repercussions of it," one fan tweeted (opens in new tab).

"SUCCESSION firing on all cylinders as ever. Macfadyen and Snook were the MVPs of tonight’s episode, for me. I knew that Shiv and Tom scene was going to be brutal, but they made it devastating," said (opens in new tab) writer Isaac Feldberg.

Some fans don't think it's really the end for the couple.

"It’s just! The way Tom called Shiv to warn her about Pierce, the way he told Logan he hadn’t talked to her, the way he’s upset by the 'Disgusting Brothers' reputation, the way he so earnestly wanted to discuss things with her and explain himself??? It’s not the end for them yet," one fan concluded (opens in new tab).

"The genius of Succession is that nothing ever happens. The kids aren’t going to buy Pierce. Shiv and Tom will never end it. Every gain erodes; every change snaps back to the status quo. No one is going to 'win.' They’re all trapped together in hell, circling the toilet forever," tweeted (opens in new tab) comedian Adam Conover.

"I actually don’t want TomShiv to get divorced. I need them to go full Tony and Carmela on this," said (opens in new tab) one fan. In the Sopranos, Carmela finds out about Tony's cheating but the two vow to stay together no matter what, with Carm accepting it as part of the mafioso lifestyle.

Some fans were delighted about the divorce, stating that Shiv will "finally be free."

Succession can be streamed on HBO Max.