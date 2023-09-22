Over 40 years on, Stop Making Sense remains the ultimate cinematic experience

“Hi! I’ve got a tape I want to play.” These now legendary words are uttered by David Byrne at the start of the 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense without any bravado, something matched by the simple staging of the musician standing with a guitar against a plain background. But as he starts strumming along to the beats of Talking Heads’ classic song ‘Psycho Killer’, it becomes clear that despite the stark simplicity of this scene, we are in for something truly special.

It’s been no secret over the past four decades that the band’s movie is a masterpiece, often being regarded as the greatest concert film ever made. Throughout the years many have come close, from LCD Soundsystem’s Shut Up And Play The Hits to another one from Byrne - American Utopia, but nothing has reached the heights set up by this seminal triumph. However, as the credits rolled on a recent special screening of A24’s newly remastered edition of the film at the BFI IMAX a new realization dawned upon me - Stop Making Sense isn’t just the ultimate concert movie, but it is the ultimate cinematic experience too.

Burning down the house

(Image credit: A24)

As Nicole Kidman tells us in the now infamous AMC advert, we go to the cinema for “magic… to laugh, to cry, to care… for that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before”. However, it isn’t just about losing yourself in the film itself, but also about sharing that wonderful experience with the strangers sitting around you. At the end of the day it’s all about community, as we sob together, are dazzled together, and laugh together in the comfort of the darkness. And so, I asked myself - at which screening have I most felt this special bond? Well, the answer was as clear as day - Stop Making Sense, not once but twice.

In fact I hadn’t heard of the film until 2014 when I was volunteering as a student at the Leeds International Film Festival for their 28th edition. On the Saturday I was assigned to manage the doors at their all-day event titled ‘Once In A Lifetime - A Day Of Classic Music Concerts’. Showing a range of films including 1991: The Year Punk Broke and Awesome: I Fuckin’ Shot That, the Leeds Town Hall had been completely transformed to bring a festival-like atmosphere. The usual seats had been replaced by deck chairs, whilst at the back was a bar which also served street food. After checking tickets, volunteers were allowed to stay for the movies, and so I watched the likes of The Beastie Boys do their thing on-screen whilst hovering by the door.

But then Stop Making Sense began to play and the atmosphere in the room suddenly changed. Audience members started to sing along, tapping their feet along with Byrne’s, and soon enough the chairs were being moved to the sides of the room to clear space for dancing. I was transfixed not only by the film itself but by how the crowd was reacting - eventually someone noticed me swaying in the corner and pulled me into the mix. The whole town hall was moving in union - no matter who you were in that room, everyone was connected, sharing a sense of euphoria. It feels cheap to call it a spiritual experience, maybe even religious, but that’s simply what it was - holy communion.

Once in a lifetime

(Image credit: A24)

Since then I have thought the experience was a one-off. Well, that was the case until the BFI IMAX special screening last week, which saw a packed crowd of strangers be brought together once again by Stop Making Sense. Just like before, there was singing, dancing, and joy, as we all felt an overwhelming sense of elation. At one point I turned around just to witness the pair of teenagers who were sitting behind me, happy tears in their eyes, singing along with ‘Take Me To The River’.

Every sense is engaged when watching Stop Making Sense. This is something that the remaster has heightened too, bringing the film to life even more vividly than before. The new sound mix allows you to tune in to a singular instrument if you want, from Chris Frantz’s drums to Tina Weymouth’s bass. You can see the beads of sweat dripping down Byrne’s face as he runs around the stage in that famous oversized suit - which on the IMAX has never looked bigger. I’ll never forget moderator Spike Lee exclaiming the two, simple words “fat suit” to a bewildered Byre during the screening’s Q&A, broadcast from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Seeing the Stop Making Sense remaster with that cheering crowd last week reminded me of what cinema is really about - togetherness. It’s a very special film for many reasons but for me, it’s that sense of community that it creates which makes it something to treasure - it’s pure cinema. 40 years on it’s the same as it ever was and it will certainly continue to burn down the house for decades more.

Stop Making Sense is out now in IMAX cinemas across the UK and US. General release is September 29.

