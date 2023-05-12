Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunner Akiva Goldsman has addressed whether the franchise will follow Star Wars' lead and utilize CGI technology and body doubles to build on top of canon and bring back legacy characters.

"I would consider it," Goldsman told SFX magazine in the new issue, which also features Strange New Worlds on the cover.

"My friend Terry Matalas [Picard showrunner] is not alone in feeling frustrated with Kirk’s death in canon. It’s why he put his body at Daystrom Station, right?" Goldsman said, in reference to Star Trek Generations and the recent Picard reveal that the iconic Star Trek captain's body is being stored by Section 31.

Goldsman continued, "It’s a really hard thing to figure out how to do, but none of me opposes it. We just don’t have plans for it. There are a few things that I would retcon if I could, and digital performers could help that. I think in theory, yes. Sadly, just practically speaking, we have no plans for it."

The next season of Strange New Worlds, meanwhile, is set to bring in Kirk as a major player, this time played by Paul Wesley. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is on Paramount Plus from 15 June.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device! (opens in new tab)

That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine (opens in new tab), which features Strange New Worlds season 2 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, May 17. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter (opens in new tab), sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.