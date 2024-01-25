Sixty Minutes might be Netflix’s next big movie – and it’s getting compared to John Wick and Warrior

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the lookout for the next big thing on Netflix. You might just be in luck: a taut 90-minute German-language thriller has suddenly leapt up the charts on the streamer.

Sixty Minutes follows MMA fighter Octa (Emilio Sakraya) as he gets ready to do battle with a rival fighter – all while being acutely aware of the most unlikely of ticking clocks: he has an hour to get to his daughter’s birthday party.

Of course, the situation only escalates from there as gangsters chase Octa around Berlin. What follows is a tense, gripping affair that uses a real-time(-ish) clock to keep up a breathless pace that feels like someone fused together Warrior with, as one critic puts it, a John Wick-style forward momentum.

"The sense of constant motion is Sixty Minutes’ greatest strength; there’s a John Wick-esque energy to the way the movie’s protagonist needs to just. keep. Going," Eric Langberg writes on Medium .

"Between BALLERINA and SIXTY MINUTES there’s been a noticeable uptick in the quality of recent Netflix original action movies," one wrote on Twitter .

"Sixty Minutes is worth the time. It’s a creative take on the burgeoning dad genre and delivers as an action-thriller for the majority of its runtime," reads But Why Tho’s review.

Decider’s review is decidedly less kind, comparing it to a flimsier version of Warrior. That’s gotta sting.

Sixty Minutes is also creeping into Netflix's top 10. At the time of writing, it’s sitting pretty at #5 in the UK with streaming analytics website FlixPatrol marking it out as the second most popular Netflix movie this week in the entire world. Not bad going for an MMA fighter running through Berlin, right?

