Simon the Sorcerer Origins is bringing the classically sarcastic wizarding hero back to video games for the first time in decades, and the Future Games Show can reveal that he's not the only one making a glorious return, as none other than 80s pop sensation (and ultimate internet meme) Rick Astley will be making a guest appearance in the game's soundtrack.

Simon made his debut back in 1993, one of the pioneering point-and-click adventure game heroes that would go on to define the era alongside Monkey Island and the works of Sierra. A wry and pointedly British spellcaster navigating his way through a somewhat less-than-dignified fantasy world inspired in no small way by the Discworld novels, Simon the Sorcerer was last seen back in 2010 with the series' fifth entry - and now he's coming back for the first time in 14 years.

But it's not a sequel this time, as Simon the Sorcerer Origins is taking audiences back to the hero's earliest days to show how he became the (questionably capable) protagonist we know today. There's clearly a blend of both old and new at play here, with Italian developer Smallthing Studios setting Origins just prior to the events of the original game, and offering two separate ways to play and control the game - a classic point-and-click interface for those who want a solid hit of nostalgia, and a modernized version for those used to more contemporary gaming.

And then there's the music. Yes, Simon is literally getting Rick-Rolled, as singer-songwriter and music legend Rick Astley has been brought in to create an entirely new track for Origin's soundtrack. No doubt it'll be a banger, maybe to the point where even Simon can't be cynical about it.

If you want to see two icons making their triumphant return, Simon the Sorcerer Origins will be released in 2024 later this year, on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch alike, or follow the developers on Twitter at @SmallthingStds.

