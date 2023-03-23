If you feel like you've become a master of kung fu through multiple lifetimes of combat, or you've even achieved enlightenment by learning the ways of Wude, then the Sifu Arenas Expansion is arriving on March 28 to deliver a whole new set of challenges, alongside the Xbox and Steam releases.

Although the original storyline has you fighting through a variety of locations, from a bass-pumping nightclub to a (sometimes) serene sanctuary, the process is always the same – take out waves of enemies, defeat the boss, and then move on to the next level and repeat. As seen during the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, the Sifu Arenas Expansion is set to break that gameplay loop with five new modes to challenge your abilities.

In Capture mode, you need to remain within the small marked area for a set amount of time while your enemies attempt to push you out, while Survival mode simply pits you against waves of opponents in an otherwise empty space, so there are no environmental elements to help you out. Manhunt mode tasks you with eliminating a specific target surrounded by tough protectors, so you'll need to balance attacking them with keeping their enforcers at bay, and Time Attack mode is a race against the clock to sprint through designated areas while taking down anyone standing in your way.

Finally we have Performance mode, where perfection is key as you string together as many attacks as possible to build up a free-flowing combo, putting on a show of your combat prowess. These fresh modes take place across nine new locations, and they include 45 brutal challenges to complete, so prepare to sink plenty more hours into mastering your skills to rise to this test. With Xbox and Steam players also able to get in on the action, there's never been a better time to prove that you know kung fu.

