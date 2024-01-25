See Darkseid kick seven shades of super out of Batman, the Flash, and other DC heroes

One of DC's highlights from the last couple of years has been the old school fun of Batman/Superman: World's Finest. Writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora's run on this book is a giddily exciting adventure starring the two brightest stars in the publisher's superhero canon. What's not to love?

Things have really stepped up a notch recently with the 'Return to Kingdom Come' arc which has pitched the mainline Caped Crusader and Man of Steel into the universe of the iconic Elseworlds story, Kingdom Come.

Bats and Supes have crossed dimensions in an attempt to rescue Boy Thunder, who we know will eventually grow into the wicked Magog. The most recent issue, #23, suggested that they might yet be able to save him. Unfortunately, there's a rather large problem now standing in their way now: Darkseid!

We've got an exciting interior preview of the next issue, which publishes on February 20, below. But first, check out these covers. Here's Dan Mora's main, followed by Dave Wilkins alternative, a 1:25 variant by Mahmud Asrar, and a 1:50 variant by Sweeney Boo.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Now to the real fun... In the unlettered pages below you can get a good look at Batman, Superman and various other heroes taking on the might of Darkseid. And look... it's not going well for any of them. There's some stellar work from Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain here.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

DC's synopsis for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #24 reads:

"Return to Kingdom Come" concludes! With no way back to their own Earth, will Superman and Batman have to witness the tragic events that led to cataclysm - or are they fated to take the place of their doppelgangers?

You can find out if anyone survives the wrath of Darkseid when Batman/Superman: World's Finest #24 is published by DC on February 20.

Mark Waid tells us why he returned to Kingdom Come in this exclusive interview.