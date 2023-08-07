Sci-fi D&D rival Starfinder is getting a revamp

Starfinder, the sci-fi tabletop RPG and rival to D&D, is getting something of a facelift next year with a second edition.

Seemingly due to launch at some point toward the end of 2024 (which is also when Starfinder's fantasy equivalent, Pathfinder, is being reworked), this revamp will offer a revised look at the game's classes along with what are presumably quality-of-life updates to the rules. And even though its launch may seem like a long way away, don't think you'll have to wait until next year for info on Starfinder second edition; according to publisher Paizo, the development process will be pretty transparent thanks to numerous reveals and an extensive playtest. Indeed, the press release notes that this will be "the most open playtest Paizo has released to date." That's similar to the approach taken by D&D company Wizards of the Coast, which set numerous playtests loose over the last several months for its new version of the game.

Seeing as the original Starfinder has built up quite a following since its launch in 2017 (it quickly earned a spot on our list of the best tabletop RPGs, for example), fans being given an opportunity to shape the game going forward seems like a sensible idea.

Apparently, Starfinder 2.0 is also "being designed to be fully compatible with the upcoming release of the Pathfinder Remastered rulebooks and all future Pathfinder Second Edition products." That means you can introduce sci-fi elements to your fantasy games and vice versa - so long as the person running the game agrees, of course.

You can get your first look at the revised Starfinder with its first 'Field Test' document. While this doesn't offer a feedback option (that'll be introduced in the full August 2024 playtest), it provides an early look at the new soldier class, weapons, and a couple of creatures.

