Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong’s musical comedy is canceled after two seasons

Schmigadoon, a musical comedy series starring Keegan Michael and Cecily Strong, has been canceled at Apple TV Plus after two seasons.

The series follows a young couple who find themselves trapped in not one, but two musicals: Schmigadoon (a parody of Brigadoon) and Schmicago (a parody of Chicago), and can't leave until they – after interacting with the characters and starring in some musical numbers – reach a happy ending. The cast includes Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Arian DeBose, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon," creator and showrunner Cinco Paul said in a statement. "The season is written (including 25 new songs) but unfortunately we won't be making it. Such is life. [...] It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did. And to all the fans of the show out there – thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought you some joy, means the world to me. This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it's not the end of Schmigadoon...and maybe it's even a happy beginning."

Paul co-wrote the screenplay for all three Despicable Me movies, The Secret Life of Pets, and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax. He's set to make his feature directorial debut with the live-action animation film Winter Wonderland.

Both seasons of Schmigadoon are streaming on Apple TV Plus.