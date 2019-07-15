Save $30 on this PS4/PC Razer Panthera Evo arcade stick and get fighting this Amazon Prime Day

If you enjoy fighting games, do me a favor: look around your house/apartment/other living arrangement and see if you spot a nice, high-quality arcade stick. If you do not see one, please proceed directly to the internet and purchase this Razer Panthera Evo arcade stick for $169 at Amazon , $30 off the standard purchase price, as an admittedly niche but oh-so-worth it Amazon Prime Day game deal .

Razer Panthera Evo for PS4/PC | Was $199, now $169 at Amazon

There's a reason you see most pros competing on arcade sticks. Friendly as modern fighting games try to be toward gamepad play, the spacious layout of a premium arcade stick and all its dedicated buttons translate to faster, more precise inputs.View Deal

There's nothing wrong with playing fighting games on a regular gamepad, especially more modern, accessible ones like Mortal Kombat 11 or Dragon Ball FighterZ . However, you may find you have a hard time going back to playing with a standard gamepad once you go a few rounds on a premium arcade stick like the Razer Panthera Pro. Especially if you're into high-speed anime fighters like UNIST (full title Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] because, again, anime).

You can find high-quality arcade sticks for less, but the key thing about Panthera Evo is just how moddable it is. Though its initial layout is great, it's built to be easy as heck to swap out the joystick and buttons as you feel out your own preferences. Or if you're just itching for a cosmetic change, you can swap out the art without having to mess with any of the internal components. In other words, this one stick is gonna stay with you for a long time.