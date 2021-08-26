In Sands of Aura, you're tasked with breathing new life into a dying world with a sword in your hand. At the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, developer Chashu Entertainment and publisher Freedom Games announced it will bring the action-adventure to Steam Early Access on October 21, 2021.

Sands of Aura is set in a world wrought with corruption and you'll need sharp reaction times to cleanse it. With seven distinct fighting styles to assist you in your adventure, you'll need to find the one that feels right for you as you battle it out against doomsday cultists, fallen kings, and everything in between – many will even drop weapon components that you can take back with you to your settlement so that, Chashu Entertainment promises, you'll be able to forge thousands of unique weapons.

Speaking of your settlement, that'll be your homebase in the world of Talamhel – an open world that you can explore freely, carving across the sprawling sandsea from your grainwake looking for new areas to explore and opportunities to take advantage of. Given how punishing the combat looks, taking a beat to breathe at your settlement will be key to survival, a chance to upgrade your weapons and armor, forge new items, and customize your character.

You'll be able to experience all of this and more when the Sands of Aura Early Access period begins on October 21, 2021. You can add Sands of Aura to your Steam Wishlist in advance, which is undoubtedly the best way to prepare for this mixture of unforgiving souls-like combat, deep Diablo-style action-RPG systems, and a haunting story set in a shattered world.

Sands of Aura doesn't have a release date just yet, although the team has promised that, after more than three years of development, it is on the near horizon. The Early Access release, which will cover the first three acts of the adventure, is the next milestone on the road to a 2022 release.