Sabretooth strikes Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Black Armor #2

Daredevil: Back in Black flashes back to a time in the '90s when Matt Murdock wore a special, armored suit to take bigger and tougher challenges in Hell's Kitchen. Now, in Daredevil: Back in Black #2, the Man Without Fear will have to put his armor to the test in a fight against one of those very threats, Sabretooth.

We've got an advance look at interior pages from Daredevil: Black Armor #2 by writer DG Chichester, penciler Netho Diaz, inker JP Mayer, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer Clayton Cowles that shows off a bit of the action between Daredevil and Sabretooth. Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"BACK IN BLACK! MATT MURDOCK will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits if he hopes to even stand a chance against what's coming. HOBGOBLIN, KINGPIN and even the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN come to call!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Daredevil: Black Armor #2. "Plus, a mysterious foe whose powers trump them all! DG Chichester returns to Hell's Kitchen to spin an all-new DAREDEVIL story set during his landmark run with the character! Joined now by rising star NETHO DIAZ and with covers by industry legend MARK BAGLEY!"

Newsarama spoke with Daredevil: Black Armor writer DG Chichester back before the series kicked off, with Chichester offering some insight on pitting Matt Murdock against foes like Sabretooth.

"I'm throwing real heavy-handed, powerful villains right in his face, dialing it up all the way to who the main threat is. What's really at the heart of it is a threat to Hell's Kitchen that is literally going to undermine aspects of its infrastructure," he explained. "It starts with individual people vanishing off the street. It's not on Matt's radar at first, no pun intended. Because he's sort of living this dual life in Hell's Kitchen at the time of our story, he's a little apart from things.

"But he gets reminded of what his responsibilities are, and what his focus needs to be. And as he starts to pick up on these individual disappearances, he realizes there's something much more dangerous to groups of people, and the neighborhood as a whole."

Daredevil: Black Armor #2 goes on sale December 20.

It's a perfect time to dig into the best Daredevil stories ever.