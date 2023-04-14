RoboCop and Stargate movies and TV shows in the works at Amazon

RoboCop will be back upholding the law, according to a report from Deadline (opens in new tab). The hit 1980s sci-fi film about a cyborg law enforcer is coming back as both a new movie and TV show from Amazon Studios.

Amazon has been sifting through MGM’s back catalog following their acquisition of the studio back in March 2022. While both a film and TV show are reportedly being discussed, it’s suggested that a TV adaptation will come first. Of course, this won’t be the first time that RoboCop has been revived with an animated series running in the later 1980s and three sequels released in 1990, 1993, and 2014.

No more details have been released yet on the direction they’d take the classic story next, but we do know this isn’t the only project they’re planning on reviving. Stargate is also seemingly coming back for the first time since the web series Stargate Origins ended back in 2019.

The franchise originally began with Roland Emmerich’s 1994 movie about a device called Stargate which allows nearly instantaneous travel across the universe. Two more movies came in 2018, but its biggest legacy is on the small screen with the beloved series Stargate SG-1, which ended back in 2007. Amazon is reportedly planning more adaptations across film and TV, with a movie thought to arrive first.

Other classics due to be made into new movies and shows are Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther, and The Thomas Crown Affair. Legally Blonde is mentioned too, but a third movie co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor has been in the works for a while. The latest update on that came in February when Reese Witherspoon told ET (opens in new tab) she hopes Jennifer Coolidge will return.

Amazon has yet to confirm the news of its MGM projects, but it seems like an exciting time for Prime Video subscribers. For what to stream now, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies.