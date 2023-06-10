An upcoming narrative first-person psycho-thriller called Reveil has got another eerier teaser at Future Game Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

The 90-second trailer strips away the voiceover and provides little text or gameplay to go heavier on the tense atmosphere and setting of the upcoming game. We kick off with the text “Wake up Walter” flickering across the screen as we try to orientate ourselves at the beginning of the game in a strange, uncanny setting.

We then see several gameplay scenes that show the gaming drifting away from the setting of a family home into that of a circus as reality, memory, and imagination begin to fade into each other. The trailer only gets more frantic from there as we reach the end of the trailer.

What we’ve previously seen of Reveil reminds us of another first-person psychological horror called Devotion, which also teases a family figure grappling to come to terms with something deeply uncomfortable.

Reveil offers a similar vibe in both creeping around an eerie home and abandoned locations to solve light puzzles to advance the game's narrative. You play as Walter Thompson, a family man who wakes up one day feeling completely disorientated. As you search for your daughter and wife, you can’t help but be haunted by Thompson’s “dark past” in the Nelson Bros Circus.

Reveil releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S sometime this year.

