Red trailer released

Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren’s comic adap Red has premiered its first trailer online.

The flick, which is a movie version of Warren Ellis’ comic book, stars the two screen legends alongside other A-listers Morgan Freeman and John Malkovich as retired CIA agents who are targeted by a hi-tech assassin.

Full of explosive action, wry humour, and Aerosmith screeching ‘Back In The Saddle’ to their hearts content, this new trailer makes us think ‘ Bourne for OAPs’.

Which is fine by us. And considering it’s directed by Robert Schwentke of Flightplan and The Time Traveller’s Wife , we’re even more intrigued at what looks like a solid little actioner.

Check out the trailer below…

Red is currently still in post-production and will get a release in the USA in October.

Seeing red? Or loving it? Tell us your thoughts…

Total Film