PS5 Spotify integration is a neat feature that recognises the way you game

There are plenty of new features to praise on the PS5, but one that's been less talked about is the slick PS5 Spotify integration. My console isn't usually my go-to audio solution for blasting out some tunes, but I was more than intrigued by the fact that the "music" option is so prominent in the new Control Centre of the PS5 UI.

Spotify is just one of the many media apps supported on the PS5, with the music streaming service offered up in the dedicated media section of the new UI along with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more. But, it just so happens that, like millions of other gamers out there, Spotify is my music service of choice, and I'm suddenly extra glad of that thanks to the PS5.

If you download the Spotify app and sign in – it actually signed me in automatically as I'd already linked it with my PlayStation, which was another boon – it will seamlessly take over that music element of your PS5 Control Centre. Suddenly, you've not only got all your games at the touch of a button, but your entire Spotify library too.

(Image credit: Sony / Spotify)

But it's not just the sense of convenience that blew me away with Spotify on PS5. From the Control Centre display itself, Spotify will recommend soundtracks from the latest games you've been playing, allowing you to continue on your aural gaming experience while you're doing other things in your home. Some of these soundtracks – like the one found in Spider-Man: Miles Morales – are created by PlayStation itself, but where possible it'll also draw in soundtracks curated by the community too, helping build out a full picture of your audio gaming experience over the past few days.

Alongside that, Spotify will also offer up gaming-focused playlist recommendations. While something entitled "Game On" might spark illusions of esport player montages, full of ultra-focused gamers sporting oversized headsets, it provides just a glimpse at how the PS5 version of Spotify is targeted towards how you're using your subscription on different platforms and making recommendations from that accordingly.

(Image credit: Sony / Spotify)

The little Activity Card that pops up when you hit the music tile in the Control Centre is neat too, collecting what's currently playing alongside the aforementioned playlist suggestions – including what you've been listening to lately, of course. All your music controls are handily mapped to the face and shoulder buttons on the pad too while in the music tab, for easy pausing and skipping without having to faff about with selecting the right option.

It's just a small example of how the overwhelming experience with the new PS5 UI has been that of convenience. In our PS5 review, I likened the PS5 UI to being like a command station, with everything that you'd want from your PS5 laid out around you always within reach. The Spotify PS5 integration is just a slice of that, but it's one that's completely revolutionised how I listen to music, turning my PS5 setup into a secondary music station away from the dedicated audio solutions in my home. Definitely something worth checking out if you're keen on the PS5 becoming the centrepiece of your entertainment experience from gaming and movies, through to TV and music.