PS5 games could feature more Death Stranding-style soundtracks, amid reports of "increased creative collaboration" with Sony Music

Our PS5 games could feature more closely integrated music from officially licensed soundtracks, as part of a new collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music, suggests a recent report from Rolling Stone.

Death Stranding, which is releasing next month, is apparently the test guinea pig for this new partnership, featuring its own specially curated soundtrack from artists like CHVRCHES, Bring Me The Horizon, Major Lazer and Khalid, all of which will be embedded more seamlessly into the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's PS4 exclusive.

Rolling Stone, citing insider sources at Sony, reveals that the game is "being seen as an important benchmark of increased creative collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music Group, ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 console in 2020."

PlayStation recently announced a Holiday 2020 release date for the PS5, placing it in direct competition with Microsoft's own next-gen console, the Xbox Project Scarlett, which is also set to launch in that same period next year.

As it happens, this isn't the only piece of PlayStation news to surface this week, as reputed industry insider Daniel Ahmed has teased that we'll also be hearing "some unexpected news about a Sony first party title soon."

Our current bets are on an announcement regarding Sucker Punch's open world action game, Ghost of Tsushima, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything more. Death Stranding, meanwhile, launches on November 8, but you'll be able to read our full review of the game on November 1, so stay tuned.

