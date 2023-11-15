Netflix's new stop-motion Pokémon series looks seriously cute in first trailer – and it has a release date, too

The first trailer for new Netflix show Pokémon Concierge is here – and it looks completely delightful.

The animated stop-motion series, which marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Pokémon, follows Haru (voiced in the English dub by The Boys' Karen Fukuhara), who goes to work at a resort where Pokémon go to relax. Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself."

"Our job is to take care of these Pokémon and ensure they enjoy the resort," Haru's new boss tells her in the trailer. "In other words, you'll be the Pokémon concierge." It's easier said than done, though: "The Pokémon don't exactly tell you what makes them happy, and I have no idea what I'm supposed to be doing." But, one of Haru's new friends points out, humans don't usually make it clear, either.

While Haru may be a newcomer to the franchise, the trailer gives us glimpses of plenty of beloved familiar faces, including Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp. Directed by Iku Ogawa and written by Harumi Doki, the series comes from Dwarf Studios, and the English dub cast also includes Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, and Lori Alan.

We already knew the show would be coming our way this December, but we have an exact release date now: Pokémon Concierge will be arriving on Netflix on December 28. The series will consist of four episodes, which will all clock in around the 15 to 20-minute mark – perfect bite-sized installments.

While we wait for Pokémon Concierge to arrive on the streamer on December 28,