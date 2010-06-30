Podcast: TalkRadar UK #45

Listen now...

Ladies and gentlemen, BEHOLD, a brand-new episode of TalkRadar UK featuring Messrs Cundy, Walter, Towell and Irvine. What kind of bullshit will they be talking about this week? Read on to get a small taste of what to expect...

A discussion about whether Kinect's Milo will ever be allowed out to play, which quickly devolves into sinister chat about 'grooming'.

Justin has another rant about the technical side of gaming as if looking at every title he plays like Neo seeing through the Matrix.

We have your answers to Question of the Week - "Will 3D be the future of gaming or is it a massive waste of time?"

The GamesRadar Hotline throws up some interesting questions from you lovely people includingthings we've done in games that made us feel morally wrong.

A shameless plug forGamesRadar's new merchandise venture

And there's much, much more crammed in that if we explained here you wouldn't need to listen to it.





GamesRadar Hotline





Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/trivia or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a linewe'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simplydrop us a text. We love hearing from you guys.All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.





Tell us what you think



Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then why not share it with usinthe TalkRadar UK thread in our forums.











The info bit

Post date: Wednesday 30th June 2010

Run time: 1 hour 22 minutes 42 seconds

Intro music:Sabrepulse | Outro music:The Disco King

Find all the previous episodes of TalkRadar UK on ourcompendium page