Peach chooses violence in the new Princess Peach: Showtime box art

Nintendo has changed the box art for its upcoming Princess Peach game, and it now features a much fiercer Peach.

As spotted by Nintendeal on Twitter, Nintendo has quietly updated the box art for Princess Peach: Showtime. The changes are subtle, although it's hard to ignore what's happened to Kung Fu Peach. Looking at the right side of the box art below, you'll notice that Peach now looks much more fierce - which makes sense if she's pulling the martial arts moves out. We're not sure why Nintendo thought it needed to make Peach look angrier but hey, we're here for it.

The other major change can be seen in the Peach in the center of the artwork. It looks like Nintendo has swapped the regular Peach model we're used to seeing in Super Mario games and swapped it for one that more closely resembles the version we see in Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This isn't too surprising, considering the Super Mario Bros Movie helped Mario Kart 8 shift a truckload of more copies . Perhaps the developer hopes the movie's popularity will also help Princess Peach: Showtime's sales.

Regardless of what's on the game's box art, I'm still so excited to play Princess Peach's first solo game in almost 20 years. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to get our hands on it as Princess Peach: Showtime is set to release on March 22, 2024 - that's only five months away! We actually got our first full look at the game during the last Nintendo Direct, where we got to see some of Peach's costume changes - including the ones featured on the box art.

In the upcoming platformer, Peach will team up with new sidekick Stella as they work together to defend Sparkle Theatre which has been thrown into chaos by Wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. As we've already mentioned, Peach will need to take on a range of different characters that'll give her different abilities and powers, including Detective Peach, Patisserie Peach, and more.