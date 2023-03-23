Announced as part of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, there are some really fun exclusive perks for anyone who pre-orders Park Beyond.

Bandai Namco's theme park sim is dropping June 16, but for anyone who pre-orders you'll get access to a Pac-Man-themed DLC. This includes amazing decorations for your park like Pac-man-shaped foliage, giant archways, very cute yellow umbrellas, and, most importantly Pac-Man-themed rides.

There's even a Pac-Man rollercoaster with the titular snacker on the front of each car, and ghost-shaped seats. It's so cool we just wish it was real.

In fact, the DLC includes two flat rides with the game's signature Impossification options, one shop also with Impossification, five entertainers in Pac-Man and the ghosts themselves, and over 30 decorative items.

However, that's not all. We also got the reveal of the Zombeyond DLC that's included in the Visioneer Edition of the game, which also includes the game's annual pass and some other perks.

The Zombeyond DLC includes, you guessed it, zombie-themed rides and decorations to create a super creepy park zone with all the appropriate details. That includes one flat ride with an Impossification option, one shop with added animatronics, two entertainers that can be Impossified, and 60 decorate items. Phew!

Park Beyond is all about Impossification - turning your everyday theme park rides, shops, and entertainment into something that goes beyond imagination and even gravity itself sometimes. Think big, bold, and outta this world. It's an impressive visual feat and one that's bound to impress both you as a creator and your park visitors.

