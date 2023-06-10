Paleo Pines, the much-anticipated dinosaur life sim with flavors of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, finally has a release date of September 26, 2023 - courtesy of an announcement at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

I say finally out of enthusiasm, not frustration, because Italic Pig and Modus Games' incoming dino ranch 'em up has been on our radar for some time , and looks even more adorable now than it did back then.

En route to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year, get ready to befriend new prehistoric pals, and coexist in a colorful world that's pretty much the antithesis of Jurassic Park.

Paleo Pines is cute from top to bottom. Besides its playful aesthetic, your adventure begins when you and companion Lucky set off for a tropical island. Once there, you'll meet the archipelago's endearing townsfolk, and will build a thriving ranch-meets-dinosaur sanctuary. With a herd of Parasaurolophus posted missing, it's up to you and Lucky to locate them, bring them back, and introduce them to their new handcrafted home filled with crops, flowers, and various other personal effects to complement their stay.

Similar to the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Paleo Pines' island setting is also brimming with whimsical natives who can offer you work and quests, help out on your land, and share their tales and ties to the island itself. The more you explore, the more people you'll discover, and, in turn, the more you'll learn about your new home and the creatures and critters waiting for you.

If any of that tickles your fancy (how could it not?), check out Paleo Pines on September 26, 2023 and wishlist it now on Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.