Our Family Wedding review

Redoubtable joke-borrower Carlos Mencia and a clearly slumming Forest Whitaker grimace and growl through this gag-heavy, ethnic clash romcom about a young multi-racial couple (America Ferrara and Lance Gross) forced to mend fences with their prejudiced dads and make it to the altar before their families kill each other.



The film’s set-up promises a novel twist on the standard white/black culture-shock stereotypes, but fails to deliver on anything more clever than a mariachi band/R&B mash-up at the wedding.



Even the effortlessly charming Ferrara can’t lift this tired groan-fest from its rut.

