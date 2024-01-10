One of the best horror TTRPGs just got an obscene discount, and I'm all in

'Cosmic horror' and Call of Cthulhu are synonymous, so it's just as well that you can get the horror TTRPG and a library's worth of its books for a pretty absurd discount.

You can currently get 23 Call of Cthulhu books (including the core rules and some adventures to go with it) and a couple of extras for just $25 at Humble Bundle, or £19.88 if you're based in the UK. That's a saving of $379 and £297 respectively on this popular horror TTRPG. Crucially, your money goes to charity – the World Wildlife Fund.

Not that you have to pay that much (or that little, if you're feeling generous). If you don't want everything on the list and would prefer to stick with the starter set along with some adventures, you can jump in for $5 or £3.95 so long as you get involved before January 28 (at which point the offer ends).

Call of Cthulhu PDF bundle | From $5 at Humble Bundle

Save up to $379 - As with all Humble Bundle offers, there's literally no cheaper way of getting so many books. Actually, a standard hardback rulebook would usually cost more than the highest tier on this deal.



In terms of what you get in the full bundle, here's the contents list:

Starter Set

Investigator Handbook

Keeper Rulebook

Malleus Monstorum

Pulp Cthulhu (sourcebook)

A Cold Fire Within (campaign)

Dead Light and Other Dark Turns (adventures)

Berlin: The Wicked City (sourcebook)

Down Darker Trails (Western setting)

Cthulhu Dark Ages (Medieval setting)

Reign of Terror (adventures)

Alone Against the Tide (solo adventure)

Alone Against the Frost (solo adventure)

Alone Against the Dark (solo adventure)

Does Love Forgive? (adventures)

Gateways to Terror (adventures)

Grand Grimoire of Cthulhu Mythos Magic (sourcebook)

Doors to Darkness (adventures)

S. Peterson's Field Guide to Lovecraftian Horrors (sourcebook)

Call of Cthulhu: The Coloring Book

Keeper Tips (sourcebook)

Malleus Monstorum Keeper Deck (tool)

Keeper screen (tool)

Call of Cthulhu is often held up as one of the best tabletop RPGs for fans of horror due to its atmospheric, eerie adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's mythos – and there are industry awards to prove it. Having been on shelves since 1981, the game is now in its seventh edition with more accessible mechanics that don't skimp on depth. Although there's plenty of advice for players and those running the game (not to mention a more sensitive approach to the madness that defined previous editions), don't assume it's lost its teeth; this is a world where characters are hopelessly out of their depth.

No matter what, it certainly seemed to resonate with fans. Seventh edition went up on Kickstarter years ago with a goal of $40,000, but received $561,836.

Not feeling it? You can check out an alternative with Vaesen. We also talked with the Candela Obscura game designers on why it was so important to break out from Cthulhu's shadow.

