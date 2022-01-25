OlliOlli World cinematic trailer stars a fist bump from god

By published

Roll7's new game is shaping up perfectly

OlliOlli World
(Image credit: Roll 7)

OlliOlli World has a new cinematic trailer, and it's a goddamn delight.

The debut cinematic trailer for Roll7's brand new skateboarding sim arrived earlier today, and it's a rip-roaring ride through that titular world.

Starting at the top of a stomach-churning drop and ending in a literally heavenly mega-ramp, the new trailer runs the gamut of what you can expect from OlliOlli World. There's a banging soundtrack, skateboards going through ice creams and under cars, a shredded goose in one of those cars, and a fist bump from what we can only assume is god himself. Quite how Roll7 actually managed to mash all this together into one cinematic trailer is beyond us.

At the end of the new trailer, there's even the reveal of some brand new pre-order offerings for OlliOlli World. Those who pre-order any edition of the new game will bag a BunnyLord Head, Hero T-Shirt, Hero Skate Deck, Hero Arm Cast, and Hero Tattoos, all of which hail from Not a Hero, developer Roll7's previous game.

OlliOlli World launches in exactly two weeks from now, arriving on February 8 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms all on the same day. We've already got to spend some time with Roll7's new game, and for why we think it might just be the first essential game of the new year, you can head over to our full OlliOlli World preview for more.

In fact, OlliOlli World even offers 120FPS support if you pick it up on PS5, perfect for grinding out those rails in super smooth motion.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.