Official PlayStation Magazine's Final Fantasy special looks at how the iconic series will dominate PS5

The new issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale now, features a rare interview with Naoki Yoshida as he reveals why Final Fantasy is coming exclusively to PS5.

"The home of Final Fantasy is on console,” declares the legendary developer of Final Fantasy 14 as he brings the latest expansion, Endwalker, and Final Fantasy 16 to PS5.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In the new issue Yoshida goes into detail on what fans should expect from Endwalker, but also reveals why he loves PS5 and wants to make this, Square's first dedicated PS5 release, perfect.

"Really, as an MMO developer, the two big things that really appeal from this hardware is first of all the memory size – there’s a huge increase in the memory size,” says Yoshida in OPM issue 186. “And also there’s much faster loading speeds. […] I think they’re also things that the players can really imagine would make an impact on the gameplay experience.”

Final Fantasy 16

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine takes a deep dive into Final Fantasy 16, the PS5-exclusive JRPG. From the story, world detail, and combat we explore the 10 reasons why this entry in the long-running series will be unmissable.

Final Fantasy ranked

(Image credit: Square Enix)

That's right. Every Final Fantasy playable on PlayStation is ranked in the latest issue, and you may be surprised by which game takes our No.1 spot. Is your favourite listed, and did we reveal the best moments (and best hair) from the entire series?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA)

More RPGs! The project director on EA's revamped Mass Effect trilogy, Mac Walters, discusses the series, remastering each game, and what BioWare can learn from these games in our new issue.

"Primarily it was our evolution from being an RPG first and an action game second […] that’s where we wanted to sort of uplift Mass Effect specifically, because it still felt like it was sitting on a fence uncomfortably," he tells us this issue. Revealing the team discussed adding new content and ironing our plot holes. Did they do that? Pick up our new issue and find out.

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary

(Image credit: Capcom)

Celebrate Resident Evil's 25th Anniversary with Official PlayStation Magazine as we take a look back over the entire series to reveal survival horror's greatest moments. And yes, Resident Evil Village's elegant Lady Dmittrescu does make our list! But where does she rank?

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Lara Croft also makes it to 25 this year, and in our new issue Crystal Dynamics reveals what it has in store for fans of Tomb Raider. A new film, animated Netflix series, and the tease of a new game that will unify the new and old series:

"It’s important to move in this direction,” she tells us. “Personally, I love that it allows all fans the ability to know their favourite Lara is canon, that she has grown and evolved as a character, just as we all do throughout our lives,” says Crystal Dynamics' Meagan Marie in our new issue.

(Image credit: Square Enix / Future)

