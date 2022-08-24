Off the Grid is the very first video game from legendary film director, Neill Blomkamp, who's brought us movies like District 9 and Elysium.

As you can imagine from the first game from a film director, it's going to have a strong focus on narrative progression, with the story brought to life by scriptwriter Richard K. Morgan (of Altered Carbon and Crysis fame).

However, it's not just the game that Blomkamp and co are creating. The team is also developing an in-world documentary set in the equally new Off The Grid universe, and we're getting our first look at that as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

It will take the form of a series of eight short videos, and will include various in-game elements, but the story and characters aren't connected to what you'll experience in the game. These are intended for those interested in the game, but also for fans of Blomkamp's filmography too.

Known as OTG Cinema, the series will also introduce some of the gameplay features and give you a better look at the world of Teardrop. We've got episode one - Switcher - for you right here and you can watch it above.

(Image credit: Gunzilla Games)

Gameplay-wise, Off the Grid is a Battle Royale title that's set on the tropical island of Teardrop, somewhere in the Pacific. It's a cyberpunk dystopia, where a powerful Space Elevator has been erected to allow mankind to access materials and resources to power advanced technology, including cybernetics and AI.

Thus, the Zeroes are born (aka you) who are guns-for-hire equipped with high-tech cybernetic limbs employed by one of three megacorporations that dominate the island - Kardashev, Cascadia, and Mriya.

It's a mixture of PvP and PvE, with the battle royale PvP area seeing 150 players going head-to-head. The PvE modes are the storyline missions, which will use the same map as experienced by other players at the same time.

The story is told from three points of view, and you'll have to choose which of the three megacorporations of Teardrop to align with to see which story segment you'll get.

The game is due to release in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5, while Gunzilla will announce the reveal of each of the OTG Cinema episodes on its social media channels.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).