Not for Broadcast VR releases today on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and SteamVR. To celebrate, developer NotGames has given the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro a demonstration of how its award-winning gameplay has been adapted for VR.

The original non-VR game is also making its debut on Xbox and PlayStation consoles today, but here we're just focusing on all that world-changing button pushing in virtual reality.

The game sees you as a beleaguered television editor trying to keep the show running by juggling live broadcasts, adverts, camera feeds, and more. The non-VR edition of the game has already won multiple awards, and holds a Guinness World Record for the most FMV in a video game, and now the broadcast gameplay has made the leap onto VR.

It's a perfect medium for what you actually do in the game - pressing buttons to change cameras, or grabbing video cassettes to line up the next transmission. But there's more to it than just the technicalities of keeping the show on the air - with the power to control the information you're actually relaying.

Depending on how you cut between camera feeds, and censor or frame the celebrities and politicians you encounter, you can control the flow of information. You're deciding on what the public sees after all, and what you let pass can portray people in a good or bad way, hide or expose information, and shape public perceptions of political and social situations. It's a good job the real media doesn't have that sort of power...

You can test your VR broadcast skills on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and SteamVR from today with the standard version of the game arriving on PlayStation and Xbox at the same time.

