Critics are loving this alien invasion movie that drops on Disney Plus this Friday

New sci-fi horror movie No One Will Save You is getting rave reviews ahead of its Disney Plus premiere on Friday, September 22. Starring Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, the film sees an isolated young woman tasked with surviving the night when her home comes under the attack of evil extraterrestrials.

In the run up to its release, which will be on Hulu in the US, a bunch of critics were treated to an early screening of the Brian Duffield-directed film – and their reactions suggest it's not one to be missed. Not that we're all that surprised, mind, considering Duffield previously worked on stellar genre flicks such as The Babysitter, Spontaneous, and Underwater...

"NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is one of my favorite movies of the year, full stop," Fangoria's Scott Wampler tweeted. "Freaky set pieces, genuine Amblin vibes, a very unexpected ending and...a few other surprises best left for you to discover. Someone finally made the "mean gray aliens" movie I've always wanted. Loved it."

"NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: fun as hell with a crowd. Dunno if I'm 100% sold on the ending, but I'm a sucker for UFO/abduction stuff, and this plays the hits well enough that I can't complain," another early viewer said. "Fans of old-school grey aliens, please take note."

"No One Will Save You is a surprising, no-holds-barred alien invasion movie with a dynamite lead performance by Kaitlyn Dever. It's small but never feels that way thanks to the VFX, and the story keeps you guessing till the very end. Thrilling. Fascinating. F'd up," gushed Gizmodo and io9's Germain Lussier.

"Just watched No One Will Save You and it was amazing. Classic sci-fi horror that is tense and terrifying. Love a good alien invasion story. Definitely one of the biggest surprises this year," said another.

Someone else who loved the movie described it as having echoes of Signs, A Quiet Place, and Nope, and wasted no time rating it a ten out of ten.

"It may be a streamer feature but don't be fooled: NOWSY's disarmingly expansive & commands your attention," said one more.

"No One Will Save You is a brilliant film for reasons I do not want to talk about for fear of spoilers. It feels like an episode of The Twilight Zone," Screen Rant's Tessa Smith added. "Terrifying at times, with a little bit of heart snuck in. Kaitlyn Dever once again proves she is phenomenal."

