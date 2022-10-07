No Man's Sky 4.0 - Waypoint brings the "biggest generational jump so far" and an all-new "Relaxed Mode"

No Man's Sky 4.0, otherwise known as the Waypoint update, has arrived bearing hefty design changes to satisfy veterans as well as a new game mode targeting new and returning players.

Update 4.0 is out now across PC (with Steam Deck and VR support), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (including Game Pass), and now Nintendo Switch, with Waypoint ringing in the long-awaited Switch port. It's No Man's Sky's 21st "major free update," and developer Hello Games also reckons its "perhaps our biggest generational jump so far."

"Starting as we mean to continue, No Man’s Sky launches on Switch with its first major update, and it’s no coincidence that many of our changes are focused on making No Man’s Sky a more pick-up and play experience for new and returning players on that mobile platform," Hello Game says of the update and Switch launch.

Waypoint is described as a fundamental overhaul that "lays the foundation for the future." For starters, there's a big inventory revision which streamlines all the clutter with clearer categories and icons. The update has also "dramatically expanded" inventory sizes and increased the level caps for the ships, weapons, and characters eating up all your resources.

Hello Games promises "hundreds" of quality of life improvements requested by players, like a new "continual" auto-save system, more accessibility settings, added control options, as well as detailed customization with sliders for basics like combat and crafting. You can adjust the abundance of resources, the damage your constructs take, the consequences of death (from no items lost to your frickin' save getting deleted), and plenty more on a granular level. These difficulty settings can also be adjusted at any time, so if something ever feels too punishing or too easy, you can always dial things in.

These difficulty settings are part of a package of new game modes meant to broaden the experiences No Man's Sky can offer. As part of that push, Waypoint has also added a "Relaxed mode" preset which focuses on exploration and storytelling "with reduced danger and minimal grind." On the other end of the spectrum, longtime players can take on new survival challenges and pursue new milestones.

Check out the full patch notes (opens in new tab) for a more in-depth breakdown.