New The Walking Dead game will last four months and take place on Facebook

The next installment of The Walking Dead series has launched in the form of a new massively interactive live event available through Facebook Gaming.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile kicked off on July 11, 2022, and is available to take part in for free. All you need is a Facebook account. The next chapter in The Walking Dead series sees players tune into a daily, choice-based narrative experience which is set to take place over the course of the next four months.

Being developed in collaboration with Genvid Entertainment, Skybound Entertainment, and of course Meta, the idea of the project is that it isn’t quite a game, isn’t quite a TV show, it’s somewhere in between. Players can create avatars to join the universe and make decisions about the adventure unfolding in front of them. The story will also be explored through a series of live streams which are being hosted by actors Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day.

One of the appeals of The Walking Dead: Last Mile (opens in new tab) is that it actually does exist within the wider The Walking Dead universe. So whatever the story’s outcome turns out to be in a few months' time, it will technically line up with the story from the original The Walking Dead comics. It’s also pretty simple to get involved, all you need is access to either the desktop site or the Facebook app on mobile to join in.

There’s been a tonne of other The Walking Dead games over the years from mobile games, FPS games, choice-based games, and more. Aside from The Walking Dead: Last Mile though, we’ve also got another The Walking Dead game to look forward to as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners gets a sequel for PSVR 2 later this year.