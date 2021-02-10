New Batman villain Miracle Molly debuts in May

DC is looking to introduce another breakout Batman character in the vein of Punchline in 2021. Miracle Molly is a new villain debuting in May's Batman #108 by the series' regular team of writer James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jimenez, who together created Punchline, Clownhunter, and Ghost-Maker in the pages of story arcs like Batman: Their Dark Designs and Batman: The Joker War.

"Going undercover to learn more about the sudden appearance of the transhumanist Unsanity Collective, Batman meets Miracle Molly, the Collective's second-in-command and a full-blown engineering genius that can repair any kind of tech," reads DC's description of the new villain.

DC's announcement includes a look at the main cover featuring Miracle Molly by Jimenez, a portrait-style variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, a 1:25 variant card stock cover by Riccardo Federici, and six black and white pages from May 4's Batman #108 (in the gallery below), an unusually generous offering of early preview images for the usually conservative publisher.

Miracle Molly's debut and the plans of the Unsanity Collective are just some of the mysteries that the Dark Knight has to solve in the issue.

"After the events of Arkham Day, what does the Scarecrow have planned for Gotham City?" continues DC's description. And... "What plans does Simon Saint have for A-Day survivor Sean Mahoney, and how do they connect to Mayor Christopher Nakano and The Magistrate?"

The 40-page Batman #108 also includes part two of the back-up story 'Legend of the Ghost-Maker' starring Batman's new rival-frenemy by Tynion and artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

"In this fast-paced chapter, can Ghost-Maker stand up to the horror that is… Kid Kawaii?" reads DC's description of the second story.



DC also included four black and white preview pages from that story.

