Everyone seems to be hate-watching Netflix's new #1 movie

There's a new number one movie on Netflix in the US – and it's a pandemic-era psychological thriller you may not have even heard of.

Fatale, first released in December 2020, follows the aftermath of a one-night stand that sends a successful married man (Michael Ealy)'s life into turmoil after the woman he cheated with (Hilary Swank) starts to wreak havoc on his life. However, despite the movie's position in the streamer's number one spot, viewers don't seem particularly keen on the film…

"Nahhh how is this movie #1 on Netflix right now?! Ain’t no way. None of this look believable and I’m not even 20 minutes in…. Imma keep watching this movie though," said one Twitter user .

"2mins into #FataleNetflix and I already know it'll be predictable and terrible... But I'm already here," said another . "Gotta stop trusting the Netflix Top 10 bc Fatale took a complete left," echoed someone else .

"How is Fatale number one trending movie on Netflix. This shit is awful," another Twitter user agreed. "This Fatale movie on Netflix is stupid................ Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank must have been strapped for cash....... I'm gone finish it, but this is an F," was another opinion .

Some were more favorable towards the movie, though, with one person tweeting : "Fatale on Netflix is gooodddd ! That shit had so many twists and turns. I really didn’t know how it was gonna end. It’s definitely worth a watch and has a good soundtrack." "I’m sorry, #FataleNetflix was VERY good," agreed another . "Not realistic, but definitely not predictable."

Critics didn't love the movie, either, with the film earning a score of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to RogerEbert.com's Christy Lemire, "This modern-day take on the Fatal Attraction premise never fulfills its promise as a lurid, guilty pleasure", while IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote that Fatale was "An erotic thriller that's convoluted, boring, and maybe worst of all, hideously unsexy."

Fatale is streaming now on Netflix.