Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor will lose online features at the end of the year

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor will be losing online features and achievements on December 31, 2020.

The announcement comes from an updated game page listing on the PlayStation Store , the Microsoft store and Steam , where a list of specific features were added that will no longer be available after the given date.

Features that will become unavailable include:

The Nemesis Forge feature. Therefore, players will no longer be able to transfer their in-game Nemeses from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Vendetta missions and Leaderboards.

WBPlay will no longer be available, but the epic runes “Orc Hunter” and “Gravewalker” will automatically be awarded to all players.

The Vendetta mission allowed players to hunt down an orc captain that had killed someone on your Steam friends list. The mission also earned you a good amount of XP, Power and a Rune and would award you an achievement called Repaid in Blood. With the Repaid in Blood achievement getting removed after December 31, now might be the best time for you to get some orc slaying in before it’s gone for good.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor , developed by Monolith Productions and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is an action-adventure game that was released in 2014 for all platforms. Since its release the game has gotten a sequel titled Middle-earth: Shadow of War , which released in 2017 on all platforms.