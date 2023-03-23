Tactical adventure Miasma Chronicles will let you save its post-apocalyptic American Wasteland on May 23. The release date was revealed in a new trailer for the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, which also demonstrated more of its turn-based combat.

From Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden developer, The Bearded Ladies, Miasma Chronicles mixes real-time exploration, turn-based combat, and RPG elements as two brothers adventure across an America ravaged by a mysterious force called the ‘Miasma’. Playing as Elvis, a mining town boy with a robotic older brother, you'll be exploring beautiful environments feely, meeting a range of weird and wonderful characters that can help and hinder you in your quest.

America as you know it is gone, turned into a desolate wasteland by that titular Miasma. The world that's left is dangerous and the only thing that gives you an edge is a mysterious glove that gives Elvis the ability to control Miasma in battle. As you explore and fight you'll be able to upgrade your team's weapons and abilities to survive as you progress closer to the answers you're after: the truth behind Miasma - a quest that will change humanity forever.

The answer to your questions, and more, will finally be answered on May 23 when Miasma Chronicles releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

