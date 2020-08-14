Meet the DCU 'Watcher' in Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1 preview

DC has released a preview of Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1, August 18's anthology title with stories written and drawn by Death Metal architect Scott Snyder, along with James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Chip Zdarsky, Becky Cloonan, Vita Ayala, Christopher Priest, Doug Mahnke, Khary Randolph, Dan Panosian, Eduardo Risso, and more.

DC calls the special an "absolute must-read" for readers of the current Death Metal event.

"If you've been reading Dark Nights: Death Metal, you know the world as we understand it is gone," reads DC's description. "Instead, our planet has been transformed into a nightmarish hellscape overseen by the Batman Who Laughs – or as he's known now, the Darkest Knight – and his many minions. But how did this happen?"

The guidebook promises to shed light on the subject as readers are introduced to a mysterious hooded observing the DCU Earth from space.

"This lone figure has been watching and recording – putting together a remarkable guidebook that could help our heroes in their plan to rid our world of this nightmare once and for all," continues the publisher's description. "Within his guidebook are answers to questions that we've all been wondering. How did Wonder Woman become the queen of Hell? How did Batman find the Black Lantern ring? And how did Harley Quinn end up with a hyena that’s roughly the size of an elephant? (Though we’re willing to just go with that last one. It IS Harley after all.)"

