Mass Effect 5 sleuths think the teaser points to the Paragon/Renegade system returning

Some Mass Effect fans are convinced the latest teaser points to a return of the Paragon/Renegade system.

Earlier this week, BioWare delivered a neat little Mass Effect 5 teaser to mark N7 Day. The teaser depicted a silhouetted figure with a pistol, with other characters shown underneath them, and according to the fan below, evidence points to the return of the classic Paragon/Renegade morality system for the new game.

My video about this is rendering, but this is why I know the Paragon/Renegade system is coming back. We have the paragon symbol painted in red here, it's the shape of the design. The top lines are in the N7's coat. #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/2EG14iMOgsNovember 8, 2023

Yes, this could well be a stretch, as many of the responses to the tweet point out. But there's also no denying the bottom half of the character's coat has a very distinctive pattern, and the fact that it mimics the Paragon/Renegade system icons surely can't be an accident.

The video below further delves into the small teaser. In all fairness, the user makes a great point with the color scheme from the teaser - it directly mimics the blue of the Paragon icon and the red of the Renegade icon, almost blending both polar opposite colors into one for the teaser.

BioWare might've offered up little more than an image for this year's N7 Day, but that's all it took to get fans talking and theorizing. If you didn't already know, the teaser goes by the name 'Epsilon,' which was actually one of the working titles of the original Mass Effect. Could it also hint at the name of the new game from BioWare?

BioWare's also teasing that Mass Effect 5 will settle canon debates over who died and more. The developer could be about to make a lot of people happy depending on their choices, but similarly upset a fair amount of people who might get their choices made redundant.

Before the new spacefaring RPG rolls around though, we've got Dragon Age Dreadwolf to look forward to, which similarly doesn't have a confirmed release window right now.