"Mad scientist streamer" makes Sonic the Hedgehog proud by running Sonic 3 using the electricity generated by chili and hotdogs

A streamer has answered the question we've all been wondering - what food is best for generating electricity to run Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Uwoslab - a streamer and self-proclaimed "mad scientist" who has gained a following for creating contraptions no one has ever thought of before - has managed to find a way to power Hasbro's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 handheld console using eight cups of chili and science. Sonic must be very proud.

I'd love to tell you exactly how this works scientifically but unfortunately, I have no idea. The full experiment was broadcast over on Uwoslab's Twitch channel but you can see some of the highlights in the tweet below. As you can see, the streamer uses everything from plastic cups to copper rods, and a big bowl of chili and hot dogs to get the little console up and running - which eventually does work.

I powered a handheld sonic game by generating electricity using chili pic.twitter.com/wL7kpPvplTMarch 4, 2024

In the replies to their tweet, Uwoslab briefly explains the science behind it: "A basic voltaic cell is a copper and zinc electrode in a salt/vinegar mixture, and chili is both salty and acidic, meaning we can use it instead." When you put it like that it is pretty simple, I just can't imagine a time when you'd have a bowl of chili, no electricity, and a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 handheld console that's just run out of battery.

This is just one of the wild experiments Uwoslab has conducted on stream. The mad scientist has also built a contraption to make hot chocolate as fast as possible, created a wall-mounted bacon dispenser, and found a way to make a chat-controlled ukulele bot. We may never find a use for any of these inventions but I'm glad someone is out there finding a way to make them happen.