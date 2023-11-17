Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth maid and surfer jobs are among the Yakuza series' weirdest and most wonderful yet

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's retaining the very weird jobs its predecessor had for its cast of characters.

As recapped by Gematsu, Infinite Wealth seems like it's taking jobs to the next level. For example, Nanba has a job that's just straight up called 'Homeless Guy,' which admittedly sounds pretty similar to his base job in Like a Dragon - he can breathe fire using a lighter or summon pigeons using crumbs.

Saeko's also back for Infinite Wealth, and she can use her 'Barmaid' job to shower enemies with drinks like champagne for some detrimental effects. Newcomer Eric Tomizawa has a job called 'Cabbie' where he just lobs tires and other car-oriented objects through enemies.

Those are some of the weirder character-exclusive jobs, but looking to jobs that any character can equip, things get even wackier. The 'Aquanaut,' for example, can use a surfboard even on dry land to whip enemies into a whirlpool while also spraying them with squid ink and paralyzing foes with an electric jellyfish.

Another odd one is the 'Kunoichi,' where a character uses Ninjutsu techniques to summon copies of themselves to bewilder enemies. 'Housekeeper' is another great job, that lets the character use items like vacuum cleaners, mops, and other household items in the heat of battle.

So, in summary, don't worry about Infinite Wealth's job system - it all sounds wonderfully weird, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Fair warning, though: Infinite Wealth will be the longest Yakuza game yet, and one producer has warned you'll get ill if you try and mainline it in just a few days.

