Kieran Culkin still hasn't seen the Succession finale for the most hilarious reason

Kiernan Culkin still hasn't seen the Succession finale – and it's for an unexpectedly funny reason.

"I was in Poland and I couldn’t sign into my Max account. It was an app issue," Culkin explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "Then I went on vacation, then after that I was like, eh, that was like three months ago. I want to go back and see it."

It's likely that the actor was in Poland filming the upcoming comedy-drama A Real Pain, which is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The film follows cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) as they travel to Poland after their grandmother's death to see where they came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour.

The Succession finale aired on May 23, with the Roy siblings at war with one another over who will take over Waystar-Royco. No spoilers, but things got a little heated and ugly. Around 2.9 million viewers tuned in to watch the final episode, more than double the viewership for the season 3 finale.

Culkin took home both the Golden Globe and Emmy for Leading Actor in a Drama for his role as Roman Roy, the most immature and entitled of the Roy siblings (but arguably the most lovable). His Succession co-stars Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen also won a Golden Globe and Emmy in their respective categories.

All four seasons of Succession are streaming now on Max – and if you're in Poland, use a VPN. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.