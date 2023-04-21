Jeff Lemire dives into "small town surrealist horror" for Fishflies print release

Writer/artist Jeff Lemire's Substack-first creator-owned comic Fishflies combines the strange sci-fi of his classic Sweet Tooth comic with the offbeat slice of life drama of his beloved Essex County stories, and now it's coming to print through Image Comics starting in July.

Set in a small Canadian town, Fishflies follows young Franny Fox, who becomes embroiled in a violent mystery that will take a strange twist as she befriends a fugitive connected to the case.

"When a brutal and violent crime puts the life of an innocent teenage boy in the balance, it sets off a chain of events in bucolic Bell River, Ontario that will permanently change several residents' lives," reads Image's official description of Fishflies. "And as the manhunt heats up, a lonely girl named Franny Fox will form an unlikely friendship with a fugitive that leads them on an odyssey of discovery and redemption."

Readers who missed the story when it was published on Lemire's substack will get their first look at Fishflies in a special Free Comic Book Day release before the title's oversized first issue in July. And before all that, Image has released a preview of Jeff Lemire's main cover as well as Peach Momoko's variant cover, along with interior pages for Fishflies #1:

"For years the books I both write and draw seem to switch back and forth between grounded, slice-of-life human drama like Essex County and Royal City or more genre driven work like Sweet Tooth," states Lemire in the announcement.

"With Fishflies I really tried to combine these two aesthetics into one big story. Fishflies has the scale and drama of my more grounded work but also the genre fun and mythology of things like Gideon Falls," he continues. "I think the result makes it unlike anything I've done before, yet very familiar at the same time."

