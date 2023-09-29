Is this the new line-up of the Ultimates?

Is the collection of heroes on Bryan Hitch's newly revealed cover of November's Ultimate Universe #1 the starting line-up of the new Ultimates team? Reed Richards (in a Doctor Doom like suit of armor and cloak), newly christened Iron Lad (and possible future Kang) Tony Stark, soon-to-be unfrozen Captain America, and Asgardians Thor and Sif grace the cover of the one-shot, which will set up the terms and titles of the newly reborn Ultimate Universe.

The new Ultimate Universe was birthed in the just-concluded Ultimate Invasion limited series in which the Maker, a villainous Reed Richards variant who comes from the original Ultimate Universe, creates his own new reality where the expected heroes and villains have new stories, new relationships, and new continuity.

The Ultimates are the Ultimate Universe version of the Avengers. Their original incarnation was assembled by the Ultimate Nick Fury, whose appearance was based on Samuel L. Jackson, leading to his casting as Fury in the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we're living in now?" says writer Jonathan Hickman, architect of the new Ultimate Universe, in an announcement accompanying the new cover.

"It's kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise."

Here's a gallery of new interior pages from Ultimate Universe #1 by artist Stefano Caselli:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

So far, the only new title of the Ultimate Universe which has been announced is Ultimate Spider-Man by Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto - the same title that kicked off the original Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Universe #1 goes on sale November 1.

