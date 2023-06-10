It's okay that Capcom won't give us the Dino Crisis reboot we've all been asking for, because developer Hashbane Interactive is looking to do us one better with Instinction.

First revealed at the Future Games Show two years ago, we were finally treated to a brand new look at the upcoming action-adventure game in this year's showcase. Here are the highlights: 24 dinosaur species, lush jungle foliage, intense combat, and a Q3 2025 release date.

Instinction promises to take us into "a lost world of prehistoric adventure", with Hashbane teasing that much of the action will unfold "deep within a forgotten valley where the lines between the past and present vanish."

The new trailer debuted in-game footage of Instinction in Unreal Engine 5, with the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel reveal working to highlight the realistic and dense environments that we'll be able to explore – something to do besides battling such a wide variety of dinosaur varieties in our attempts to survive the mysteries of the Valley of the Rift.

Thankfully, you won't have that long to wait before you can experience Instinction for yourself. While Hashbane is targeting a Q3 2025 release date for the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, the studio is planning to launch Instinction into Early Access in late 2023 – with support for VR and modding set to be there from the beginning.

While little is known about the story of Instinction at this early stage, we do now know some of the talent helping to bring the world hidden within the Yucatan Peninsula to life. The narrative team includes Cameron Suey (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed), Aly Samson (God of War), and Rhianna Pratchett (Rise of the Tomb Raider), and they'll be working to weave a story around Isabel – an adventurous ecologist who finds herself thrust into the mysterious valley, the extinct creatures that walk its beautiful lands, and the ancient civilization attempting to protect this land.

There's still a lot more to be shown in the months ahead, so be sure to wishlist Instinction on Steam to get notified of more information (and the Early Access release date) as it happens.

