Industry vet Hunter Gorinson named president and publisher of Oni-Lion Forge

Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group has a new president and publisher - industry veteran Hunter Gorinson, who according to the comics publisher will begin immediately and oversee all company operations, including its editorial, marketing, operations, and sales divisions in the Direct Market, book, digital, and e-commerce channels.

In his new role, Gorinson will be tasked with expanding Oni-Lion Forge's footprint in the publisher world.

"Oni is, without a doubt, one of the most groundbreaking and influential comic book publishers of our generation," says Gorinson of his new professional home. "It's a true honor to lead the company at this pivotal moment in its history, and I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented team and distinguished roster of creators to write a new chapter that will honor Oni's legacy of advancing daring creative voices, stories, and ideas, while opening new opportunities to maximize the scope and impact of the Oni-Lion Forge library for readers of all ages in comic shops, bookstores, and beyond."

A familiar name to the comics press and fan community alike in various roles for over a decade, Gorinson has served as Valiant Entertainment's founding vice president of marketing & communications and senior vice president of brand & content strategy for Hivemind, the production company behind Netflix's The Witcher and Amazon's The Expanse while simultaneously co-founding and serving as publisher of the comic publishing imprint Bad Idea. In 2021 he joined Boom! Studios as the publisher's first vice president of business development.

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Hunter was the ideal leader to shape the future of the Oni-Lion Forge brand," says David Steward II, Chairman of the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. "With a deep understanding of both the art and business of comics, Hunter knows how to build collaborative environments that foster creativity between creators and colleagues alike, and shape content that will resonate with fans around the world. He has a robust vision for solidifying Oni–Lion Forge's reach with creators, readers, and retailers in the direct and book markets, while simultaneously extending the wide breadth of our library even further with strategic partnerships that will showcase the best of Oni-Lion Forge, present and future."

The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group is a publishing subsidiary of Steward's global media company, Polarity .