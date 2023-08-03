If you want to try Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a new core set is coming just for you

A new Marvel: Crisis Protocol core set has been announced by developer Atomic Mass Games, giving new players a fresh entry-point to the wargame with all-new miniatures - but the rules aren't changing.

Broadly speaking, the contents of this new box are similar to the old Marvel: Crisis Protocol core set. Indeed, many of the same characters are featured inside. However, they've got completely original sculpts to go with a few extra friends, not to mention foes. Everything you need to start playing (like rules, dice, tokens, and tools), but it's unclear whether you're getting the same terrain the last starter set included. Pricing hasn't been announced either, which would probably give us a good indication one way or another.

In terms of the heroes, this new core set features Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man (fighting the Venom symbiote on his base), Captain Marvel, Winter Soldier, and Black Widow laying the smack down on an Ultron bot. As for the villains, the new lineup is Ultron in a very snazzy cape, Red Skull, Crossbones, Baron Zemo, Ultron Sentries, and Doc Ock (who's conducting an experiment, because he never wastes a moment when it comes to science). If you're keeping score, most of these were included last time, but Winter Solider and the Ultron Sentries are new additions. The former isn't a redo of his last model, either.

This new Marvel: Crisis Protocol core set will launch in Fall 2023, so it's not all that far off.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Atomic Mass Games) (Image credit: Atomic Mass Games)

"Earth’s Mightiest Core Set was an incredible opportunity for us as a studio to refresh the primary entry point for new players and help guarantee the game’s continued onward and upward growth," director of product development Will Shick says in the press release. "When we created the original MCP Core Set, we worked our butts off to make it the best, most compelling, and fully formed starter experience for any miniatures game. We’ve learned so much over the last four years since the original core set’s release. And even though we’ve been able to keep the game rules updated and in line with what we feel is creating the best Crisis Protocol game experience ever, we were hungry for the chance to be able to update the original Core Set experience to ensure that it remains one of the best starter experiences in tabletop miniatures gaming."

If you've not played Crisis Protocol before, it's a fast-paced skirmish wargame set in the Marvel universe that's a little more focused than competitors like Warhammer 40K - you aren't using sprawling armies on both sides, for starters. This dynamism is something shared by Atomic Mass' other new release, Shatterpoint. As we said in our Star Wars: Shatterpoint review, the "combat system is excellent and really keeps things moving."

