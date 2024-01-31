Idris Elba's hit Apple TV Plus thriller renewed for season 2

Prepare for take-off: Apple TV Plus series Hijack is officially returning for season 2.

Leading man Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as negotiator Sam Nelson in a new installment of the thriller. Season 1, which consisted of seven episodes and first aired in July 2023, follows Sam on a flight from Dubai to London as his plane is – you guessed it – hijacked. As he puts his skills to the test and tries to diffuse the situation to save the lives of his fellow passengers, he realizes that there's more to the hijacker's plot than meets the eye.

"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season 1," Elba said in a statement. "It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!"

As usual, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. Of course, they say lightning doesn't strike twice, and it would be very bad luck to end up on a second hijacked plane. How else the series could live up to its title, however, remains to be seen.

Season 1's cast also included Neil Maskell, Christine Adams, Eve Myles, Archie Panjabi, and Max Beesley, but it's unclear which – if any – actors will return for the show's second outing. Season 1 helmer and co-creator Jim Field Smith is confirmed to be returning as lead director, though.

